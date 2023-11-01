Passenger killed, driver seriously hurt in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash that took place in Raleigh.

At 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Jesdon Bloomer, 18, was driving south on Hammond Road in a Honda Accord when investigators say he failed to keep control of the vehicle in a curve and hit the end of a guardrail.

The crash caused the car to go across the median where it came to a stop.

Bloomer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, Ky'Rese Dye, 18 died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.