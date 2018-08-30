Raleigh firefighters use Neuse River to practice water rescues

EMBED </>More Videos

During Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Raleigh Fire Department's techincal rescue team responded to 30 water rescue calls in the first 24 hours.

By
During Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Raleigh Fire Department's technical rescue team responded to 30 water rescue calls in the first 24 hours.

The team of 75 members practice periodically to make sure they are ready in the event of a real-life water rescue.

Thursday on the Neuse River was that day.


Several firefighters jumped in the water one at a time and allowed themselves to be swept away by the water's current, before eventually being stopped by a "save line." The line was a rope tied from the river banks to a designated spot on the water.

In a different scenario, between five and six firefighters paddled on an inflatable raft across the river to simulate saving a stranded swimmer.


A captain with the fire department told ABC11 he prefers his firefighters to use a save line to rescue someone first and only then getting in the water should those efforts prove unsuccessful.

Thanks to the Army Corps of Engineers, the Raleigh Fire Department was able to use the Neuse River for practice.

Had the Army Corps not made the Neuse available, Raleigh Crews would have been diverted over an hour away to Roanoke Rapids.

The latter option would have prevented RFD from using certain resources due to being so far away and unavailable in the event of a real emergency.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuethe river
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police presence heavy ahead of expected protests at 'Silent Sam'
3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged
Rolesville High cancels after-school activities after receiving phoned threat
Area school districts keep thousands of dollars in unclaimed lunch money
Chapel Hill police officer placed on leave after concerns about tattoo
'Slap in the face,' says Garner non-profit after break-in, theft
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Show More
Raleigh business focuses on clean beauty
Chapel Hill police chief told officers to 'stay way out' during Silent Sam toppling
Motorcyclist critically injured in Fayetteville crash
1 seriously injured in shooting at Garner hotel
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham
More News