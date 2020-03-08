Raleigh police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are searching for a suspect after a Food Lion was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.The robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Food Lion located at the Shoppes at Battle Bridge near Rock Quarry Road.According to police, the suspect entered the grocery store with a gun while customers and employees were inside. Some employees and staff ran to the store's freezers in fear.Police said no one was injured in the robbery.Food Lion will remain closed as authorities conduct their investigation.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.