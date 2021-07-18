hit and run

Man killed in overnight hit-and-run on Atlantic Avenue; driver flees on foot, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run.

Authorities said it happened just before 3 a.m. when a man was crossing Atlantic Avenue and was struck by the driver of a pick-up truck.

The man died from his injuries. Police said the occupants of the truck fled the scene on foot.

Both directions of Atlantic Avenue at Sego Court are closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

