Raleigh homeowner finds grenade while doing yard work; 3 homes evacuated as bomb squad investigates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said officers and fire officials are on scene investigating after a grenade was found in a yard Sunday afternoon.Authorities said the call came in around noon near the 600 block of E. Carbarrus Street.The grenade was found while a homeowner was doing yard work. Three homes were evacuated as a precaution.No injuries have been reported.Police fire officials and Raleigh Bomb Squad are currently on the scene.