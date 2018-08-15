Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar

Jason Schumann

A Raleigh homeowner fought with a knife-wielding burglar and the burglar came out on the losing end.Police said they got a call from the homeowner on Donald Ross Drive near the Raleigh Country Club at 5:30 Tuesday morning.ABC11 obtained a copy of the 911 call in which the homeowner described hearing glass break and his confrontation with the burglar in the kitchen.911 Caller: "He came in and fought right after..." Dispatcher: "You fought with the man?" 911 Caller: "Yes." 911 Caller: "He tried to get a knife and swing that at me..." Dispatcher: "From the kitchen?" 911 Caller: "...he dropped it. Yeah." Dispatcher: "Are you hurt at all? Do you need an ambulance?" 911 Caller: "No. I'm cut but I'm good."An affidavit in a search warrant said two hours after the break-in an officer found a known drug abuser bleeding from cuts on his arm outside his home in the Brentwood development.He, his car, and his clothing matched the description given by the victim.Police said the victim came to the scene of the arrest and positively identified Jason Schumann as the person who broke into his home.Schumann, 20, is now charged with first-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering, and assault with a deadly weapon.When he faced a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon the prosecutor said he was recently convicted of a crime in New Hanover County and was out of jail on bond for other crimes there.A family member of Schumann's said outside the courtroom that his family is trying to get him help.