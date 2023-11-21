The 22-year-old died after being shot while at an apartment complex in Northeast Raleigh

3rd arrest made in death of college student at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old college student at a Raleigh apartment complex earlier this month.

Isaiah Michael Anderson was shot and killed Nov. 9 at Northridge Crossing Apartments on Highline Street. He was a student at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.

On Monday, Raleigh Police said a 17-year-old had been taken into custody and charged with murder.

His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Kevin Bowser (left) Ta'evon Andrew Wilkins (right)

Another suspect, Kevin Lamar Bowser, 19, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with murder. Two days later, Ta'evon Andrew Wilkins, 18, was arrested and charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.