Arrest made in kidnapping, attempted rape near NC State and Meredith College

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 41-year-old man is behind bars accused of kidnapping, strangling and trying to rape a woman near Meredith College and NC State.
The crime happened on Aug. 9 around 2:45 p.m. on Turner Street. A woman told Raleigh Police Department a man she didn't know kidnapped her.
Three days later, Christopher Joyner, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault by strangulation, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted rape and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Investigators have not released any further details about the case.
Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood