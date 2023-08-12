Raleigh Police are investigating a kidnapping Wednesday afternoon near Meredith College and NC State University.

Arrest made in kidnapping, attempted rape near NC State and Meredith College

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 41-year-old man is behind bars accused of kidnapping, strangling and trying to rape a woman near Meredith College and NC State.

The crime happened on Aug. 9 around 2:45 p.m. on Turner Street. A woman told Raleigh Police Department a man she didn't know kidnapped her.

Three days later, Christopher Joyner, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault by strangulation, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted rape and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Investigators have not released any further details about the case.

