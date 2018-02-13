Steven Patrick MacGilvray

A Raleigh lawyer can be seen on surveillance video picking up a wallet from the floor of the Wake County Courthouse on Monday.Court security officials shared the videos with ABC11.In one video, you see a man clear security at the Salisbury Street entrance to the courthouse.He collects his belongings that went through the scanner.As he walks away you see him try to pull his wallet in his pocket but it falls to the floor.Behind him, a man investigators have identified as Steven Patrick MacGilvray clears security and appears to see the wallet lying on the floor.He even appears to glance over his shoulder at it as he gathers his belongings.As he walks away he is shown bending down and picking up the wallet.He turns around and looks at the security checkpoint but then walks toward the elevators.Another security camera shows him walking into the elevator lobby.Investigators said he is looking inside the wallet, which they say had $1,600 in cash in it.He puts the wallet in a pocket and gets on an elevator.Investigators also shared another video they said shows MacGilvray getting off another elevator on the first floor of the Wake County Courthouse and walking out of frame.Soon he can be seen going back to the elevator.Investigators said when he walked out of frame he approached a Wake County Sheriff Deputy at a desk and turns in the wallet - minus the cash.McGilvray, 29, is now charged with felony larceny.He was arrested at the Wake County Justice Center on Tuesday morning and posted a $3,000 secured bond that afternoon to get out of jail.He will face a judge Wednesday morning at the Justice Center.MacGilvray works for the Coolidge Law Firm in Raleigh, but all information about him has now been removed from the Coolidge website.