Raleigh man accused of child abuse, pushing officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Aaron Dumas is charged with child abuse in a case being called discipline gone too far.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is accused of pushing his 5-year-old son to the ground and kicking him, leaving the boy's face bruised around his eye.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Raleigh police said they were called to The Park at Trinity apartments Tuesday morning when a 911 caller reported the incident.

The caller told a dispatcher, "He hit the kid and he won't leave."



The dispatcher probed further asking, "Has he ever done that before?" The caller responded, "He's disciplined some but he's never done as much as he did today."

Police charged 26-year old Aaron Dumas with misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a government official.

They said the second charge was the result of Dumas pushing the officer who tried to arrest him to the ground.

ABC11 contacted the person who reported the crime but that person didn't want to elaborate on what happened or a possible motive.

Dumas posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

He is scheduled to face a judge on both charges in March.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
More News