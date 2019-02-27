Raleigh man accused of flashing people at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is behind bars accused of flashing shoppers at Crabtree Valley Mall

Timothy Johnson, 55, faces criminal charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

According to the warrant, Johnson exposed himself Tuesday near the rental cart station outside the H&M store. Investigators said numerous people, including children, were in the area.

Officers arrived and said Johnson refused to cooperate with them when they tried to arrest him.

Johnson was eventually handcuffed and taken to jail. He's due in court in April.
