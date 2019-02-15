Raleigh man accused of fracturing 22-month-old child's skull

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man has been charged after he allegedly fractured a 22-month-old child's skull, according to court filings.

According to the documents, 23-year-old Michael Buchanan was charged Thursday with one felonious count of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

The documents said that Buchanan took "indecent liberties" with the child, causing the back of the child's skull to fracture which led to a brain bleed.

Buchanan is said to be the boyfriend of the child's mother.

So far, the child is still in the hospital with critical injuries.

Buchanan is being held in the Wake County Jail under a $100,000 bond. His first court appearance was Friday morning at 9 a.m.
