Raleigh man accused of groping woman in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young woman visiting downtown Raleigh during the weekend was sexually assaulted and slapped in the face by a man she didn't know.Raleigh police said the random attack happened Friday night on South Blount Street near the newly renovated Moore Square.The victim told ABC11 that she and friends had been to the Rebelution concert at the Red Hat Amphitheatre.Afterward, they were a few blocks east when the young woman was groped, she said.Here's how she described the attack in a 911 call:"I've never seen him before. He came up and grabbed (my breast). And I confronted him for grabbing (my breast). And then he slapped my face."She said the suspect took off and her friends ran after him.But it wasn't until an hour later that officers arrested Kwameek Stallings, 26, of Raleigh.They charged him with sexual battery and assault on a female.In her 911 call, the victim, who wants to become a police officer, had a warning for officers responding to the crime."He seemed like he was on something," she told the 911 dispatcher, and she added, "Just for the officers to know so they don't get themselves in trouble."But apparently they had no trouble making the arrest.And the next day Stallings posted his $10,000 bond and walked out of jail.ABC11 went to his Raleigh apartment to get his side of the story but no one came to the door.