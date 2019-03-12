RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is behind bars accused of sex crimes with multiple children over a four-year period.
Raleigh Police Department said Dallas Jerome McGirt, 48, faces six counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child.
The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2016 and involved four different children.
McGirt is being held in Wake County Detention Center.
Raleigh man accused of multiple sex crimes with children
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News