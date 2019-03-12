Raleigh man accused of multiple sex crimes with children

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is behind bars accused of sex crimes with multiple children over a four-year period.Raleigh Police Department said Dallas Jerome McGirt, 48, faces six counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child.The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2016 and involved four different children.McGirt is being held in Wake County Detention Center.