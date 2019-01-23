Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack

A Raleigh man is accused of kidnapping, robbing, and raping a woman in a violent attack.Kowalski Reese, 41-year-old, is also accused of stealing the victim's cell phone during the terrifying ordeal.The brutal attack happened in December. An ongoing investigation led police to arrest and charge Reese on Jan. 22.A police spokesperson told ABC11 the attack was random.According to the arrest warrant, the victim was found with "significant bruising to neck" and a bloody nose. The warrants said Reese repeatedly hit the woman in the ear and face and choked her with his bare hands.Reese is being held at the Wake County Detention Center, where he has been several times over the years.His bond has been set at $1,340,000.Reese has nine mug shots in his file. His previous charges include misdemeanor child abuse, larceny, breaking and entering, and simple assault.