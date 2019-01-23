Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A Raleigh man is accused of kidnapping, robbing, and raping a woman in a violent attack.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is accused of kidnapping, robbing, and raping a woman in a violent attack.

Kowalski Reese, 41-year-old, is also accused of stealing the victim's cell phone during the terrifying ordeal.

The brutal attack happened in December. An ongoing investigation led police to arrest and charge Reese on Jan. 22.

A police spokesperson told ABC11 the attack was random.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was found with "significant bruising to neck" and a bloody nose. The warrants said Reese repeatedly hit the woman in the ear and face and choked her with his bare hands.

Reese is being held at the Wake County Detention Center, where he has been several times over the years.

His bond has been set at $1,340,000.

Reese has nine mug shots in his file. His previous charges include misdemeanor child abuse, larceny, breaking and entering, and simple assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimerapeassaultarrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier killed during combat in Afghanistan
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in Craven County
Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
Fayetteville man passes away after battle with stomach cancer
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Arrests made after search, but Durham murder suspect remains at large
Cold temperatures stun, even kill sea turtles in North Carolina
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Show More
Trooper's emotional plea on scene of fatal crash goes viral
Previously deported man sentenced to 401 years for raping children
Free bacon available on any menu item at McDonald's during 'Bacon Hour'
Trump thanks NC Speaker for SOTU invite, Raleigh address still possible?
Earnhardt Jr., Love III headline 2019 NC Sports Hall of Fame class
More News