Raleigh man accused of raping teen girl

A Raleigh man is behind bars accused of raping a girl who was younger than 15 years old.Mario Sigfredo Deras-Lopez was booked in Wake County on Sunday night.In search warrants, Raleigh Police Department said 28-year-old Deras-Lopez raped a girl younger than 15 years old. The rapes happened between April 1 and Sept. 4 of 2018.Documents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) order Raleigh Police Department to contact ICE before Deras-Lopez is released from jail.In those documents, ICE said it has reason to believe that Deras-Lopez, who was born in El Salvador, is not in the country legally.