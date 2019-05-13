Raleigh man stabbed brother to death during argument, sheriff's office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his brother following an argument over the weekend, according to Wake County officials.Wake deputies were called to 1400 Creech Road in Garner Sunday and found Carlton Ruffin unresponsive with what appeared to be a stab wound.Ruffin died on the way to the hospital.Larry Ruffin, 40, of Raleigh, was still on the scene and and was identified as the victim's brother.Witnesses said Ruffin came to the residence to repair a video game system when the two brothers got into an argument.Larry Ruffin was charged with murder and has been booked in the Wake County Detention Center.