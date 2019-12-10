Man arrested for murder, assault with hunting knife after attack at Raleigh nightclub

Investigators said Kwame Smith, 29, killed George Burnette, 33, and used a hunting knife to attack two other people outside Club 30 Plus on Dec. 8.
The violence happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. at the nightclub located off Rush Street between Hammond and Garner roads.
Smith is charged with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.
This is 29 year old Kwame Smith. @raleighpolice arrested him overnight and charged him with murder.
Smith has numerous charges in his criminal history, including breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods and larceny.