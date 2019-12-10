Man arrested for murder, assault with hunting knife after attack at Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Raleigh man who killed one person and injured two others is behind bars, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Investigators said Kwame Smith, 29, killed George Burnette, 33, and used a hunting knife to attack two other people outside Club 30 Plus on Dec. 8.

The violence happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. at the nightclub located off Rush Street between Hammond and Garner roads.

Kwame Smith was arrested on murder charges.



Smith is charged with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Raleigh Police Chief speaks after weekend of violence sees Raleigh's 29th homicide of 2019; most since 2008



Smith has numerous charges in his criminal history, including breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods and larceny.
