Raleigh man arrested for murder, assault with hunting knife

Kwame Smith has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to arrest warrants obtained Tuesday morning.
Smith is accused of murdering George Burnett and assaulting three others with a hunting knife on Sunday, according to documents.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a man was killed in a shooting at a Raleigh nightclub parking lot. Officers found the man at Club 30 Plus on Rush Street. Shortly after, two men walked into WakeMed with stab wounds. Those incidents are connected, according to Raleigh Police Department.
ABC11 is working to confirm Smith's arrest is related to the nightclub incident.
Smith, 29, has numerous charges in his criminal history, including breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods and larceny.