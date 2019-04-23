Man arrested in attempted rape of 24-year-old delivering Amazon packages at Raleigh condo community

EMBED <>More Videos

Jaron Deon Safran is charged with attempted rape and kidnapping.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man is facing charges in an attempted rape and kidnapping during the weekend at an upscale Raleigh condo community.

According to police, the attempted rape happened Saturday at The Gardens on Glenwood -- a condominium complex across from the Glenwood Village shopping center.

A 24-year-old woman was in the area delivering Amazon packages when she was approached by Jaron Deon Safran, police say. Safran allegedly grabbed the woman and touched her inappropriately. A struggle ensued and she was able to get away.

Safran was arrested about 1.5 miles from where the offense happened.

He is charged with attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

Safran, who is apparently homeless, has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past seven years in Wake County.

His most recent arrest before this one was on a sexual battery charge in October.

One woman said she wasn't surprised his actions appear to have escalated.

"It can start out with harassment. It can start out with assault. And it can lead to something like this," said Sarah Crater, who was out shopping. "But there should definitely be, he should have been watched more closely by authorities."

Crater said she often shops at the Glenwood Village Shopping Center.

"I consider this a very nice area, a safe area for families and everybody. A nice area to come shopping, have lunch." Crater said.

Safran is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on $270,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrapeattempted rapekidnapkidnappingsex crime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy, 6, killed when family says brick mantle collapsed on top of him
Wake Forest club soccer team mourns drowned teammate
AK-47 found underneath toddler's bed during drug bust in Fayetteville
Apex posh pet resort puts dogs in the lap of luxury
The Raleigh couple behind the first special needs orphanage in Panama
Troubleshooter helps man get $59,000 in disability back pay
Kohl's announces Amazon returns program in all stores
Show More
Remains of 1919 shipwreck uncovered on Surf City coast
Litter of 6 red wolf pups born at Museum of Life and Science
Zebulon lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans
NC native tweets picture of Outer Banks from space station
Residents displaced after fire at Raleigh apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News