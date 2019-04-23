Man arrested in attempted rape of 24-year-old delivering Amazon packages at Raleigh condo community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man is facing charges in an attempted rape and kidnapping during the weekend at an upscale Raleigh condo community.According to police, the attempted rape happened Saturday at The Gardens on Glenwood -- a condominium complex across from the Glenwood Village shopping center.A 24-year-old woman was in the area delivering Amazon packages when she was approached by Jaron Deon Safran, police say. Safran allegedly grabbed the woman and touched her inappropriately. A struggle ensued and she was able to get away.Safran was arrested about 1.5 miles from where the offense happened.He is charged with attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.Safran, who is apparently homeless, has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past seven years in Wake County.His most recent arrest before this one was on a sexual battery charge in October.One woman said she wasn't surprised his actions appear to have escalated."It can start out with harassment. It can start out with assault. And it can lead to something like this," said Sarah Crater, who was out shopping. "But there should definitely be, he should have been watched more closely by authorities."Crater said she often shops at the Glenwood Village Shopping Center."I consider this a very nice area, a safe area for families and everybody. A nice area to come shopping, have lunch." Crater said.Safran is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on $270,000 bond.