DEADLY SHOOTING

Raleigh man arrested in connection with Sanford murder

EMBED </>More Videos

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have arrested a Raleigh man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Sanford on Saturday.

Quanterris Baldwin, 28, was charged with first degree murder on Monday, Dec. 17.

Baldwin is being held in the Lee County Jail under no bond.

Police officers responded to The Burch Center at 1122 Boykin Ave in reference to a shooting shortly after 1 a.m.

Derrick Dion Williams, 24, of Sanford, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deerick Deshawn Williams, 22, of Sanford sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Central Carolina Hospital.

Sanford officials had previously said the department holds two active warrants for murder and attempted murder on two suspects.

Authorities are looking for the suspects at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingstabbingattempted murderman killedSanford
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
High security, high attendance at Chapel Hill vigil for Tree of Life victims
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Infant dropped twice during domestic dispute in Raleigh, police say
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape NC jail to wrong person
Parts of North Carolina felt 3.0 earthquake that hit Tennessee
13 students injured after school bus overturns near Charlotte
Wake County Animal Center lowers adoption fees for holidays
North Hills Mall from 1960 to now
Parents react to 'Yellies' toys that move when kids scream
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
Show More
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 115 years ago
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
2 cats found inside sealed buckets outside of Manhattan animal shelter
War of words as opposing sides again clash over Silent Sam
More News