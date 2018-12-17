Raleigh man arrested in connection with Sanford murder

Police have arrested a Raleigh man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Sanford on Saturday.Quanterris Baldwin, 28, was charged with first degree murder on Monday, Dec. 17.Baldwin is being held in the Lee County Jail under no bond.Police officers responded to The Burch Center at 1122 Boykin Ave in reference to a shooting shortly after 1 a.m.Derrick Dion Williams, 24, of Sanford, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.Deerick Deshawn Williams, 22, of Sanford sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Central Carolina Hospital.Sanford officials had previously said the department holds two active warrants for murder and attempted murder on two suspects.Authorities are looking for the suspects at this time.