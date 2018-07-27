Raleigh man charged after driving car into Raleigh Verizon store

A man intentionally rammed his white sedan into a Raleigh Verizon store. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged after police said he intentionally crashed a car through a Verizon Store on Thursday night.

Police said Charles Michael Hager, 74, has been charged with six counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Damage to Property.

It happened about 9 p.m. in North Hills on Six Forks Road.


Police said Hager was upset because he couldn't get into the store because it had already closed for the evening.

When officers arrived they found that Hager had kicked the front door of the building, breaking the glass. He then drove his vehicle through the glass storefront of the building.

Charles Michael Hager


Fortunately, none of the six Verizon workers who were in the store at the time were hurt.

Hager was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
