Raleigh man charged after shooting pellet gun at kids playing outside: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man accused of firing a pellet gun at kids playing outside is in custody.It happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of Bledsoe Avenue near Person Street in Raleigh, according to police. Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. No one was hurt.Officers charged Raheem Burt with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits. Police say Burt refused to come out of a home when officers initially made contact with him.