Raleigh man charged in murder of 26-year-old Apex woman reported missing in November

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man has been charged in the murder of an Apex woman who was reported missing last month.Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo, 29, is facing a First-Degree Murder charge in the death of Emily Montgomery. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family on Friday, November 27.At the time, police said Montgomery's parent became concerned after being unable to contact her for a significant period of time.Montgomery was last seen on November 25 at her home in Apex around 10 p.m.While searching for Montgomery, Apex detectives "developed additional information and evidence" that led to the arrest of Jacome-Granizo, according to a news release from the police department.Police did not say whether Montgomery's body was found and did not elaborate on whether Jacome-Granizo and Montgomery knew one another.