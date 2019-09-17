Raleigh man charged in shooting on Fayetteville State campus

One person has been hurt in a shooting on the Fayetteville State University campus, police said Monday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is in custody after a person was shot on the Fayetteville State University campus Monday night.It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Murchison Road. The campus did go on lockdown while authorities investigated what happened. It was not an active shooter incident, police emphasized.On Tuesday, Fayetteville Police said 20-year-old Lavonte Carter was found on the campus suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.Carter, of Fayetteville, was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in serious condition.Codondrea Purdie, 24, of the 1800 block of Generation Drive in Raleigh was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting serious Injury.Purdie is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond.Fayetteville police officers were called in to assist campus police with the investigation.Classes continued as scheduled Tuesday.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).