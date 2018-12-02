ASSAULT

Raleigh man charged with assault after fight with taxi cab driver

Lamont Lee Proctor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man has been charged after allegedly assaulting and robbing a taxi cab driver.

Raleigh police said 911 was called around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday from a Waffle House on New Bern Avenue.

The cab driver called claiming he was robbed and also told authorities a fight broke out between him and passenger, 45-year-old Lamont Lee Proctor, while on the way to a Firestone on New Bern Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Proctor was ejected from the car and the driver made it to the Waffle House to call the police.

Proctor has been charged with assault with intent to kill with weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The driver and Proctor are at WakeMed being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaulttaxi driverstaxiraleigh newsattempted robberyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ASSAULT
Former NCSU athlete, boyfriend charged in domestic violence case
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Man charged after assaulting Jewish vigil protester in Chapel Hill
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
More assault
Top Stories
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Police searching for man who robbed Southpoint jewelry store
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
1 dead, 1 injured in 1-95 RV crash
Duke University trustees approve Carr Building renaming
Show More
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
NC Army National Guard troops return home to emotional reunions
NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
More News