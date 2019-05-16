RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly drove onto a soccer field that was in use Wednesday.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
According to a warrant, Randy Gene Lloyd, 36, of Raleigh, reportedly drove onto a soccer field on Perry Creek Road that had people on it.
Lloyd was said to have left the scene, but he was arrested a few blocks away.
He also refused to take a Breathalyzer test, according to arrest documents.
The documents also said he had a digital scale, which he allegedly used for marijuana. Thus, he was additionally charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on May 31.
Raleigh man charged with DWI after driving onto in-use soccer field
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News