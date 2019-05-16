Raleigh man charged with DWI after driving onto in-use soccer field

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly drove onto a soccer field that was in use Wednesday.According to a warrant, Randy Gene Lloyd, 36, of Raleigh, reportedly drove onto a soccer field on Perry Creek Road that had people on it.Lloyd was said to have left the scene, but he was arrested a few blocks away.He also refused to take a Breathalyzer test, according to arrest documents.The documents also said he had a digital scale, which he allegedly used for marijuana. Thus, he was additionally charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on May 31.