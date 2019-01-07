Raleigh man charged with human trafficking of child has lengthy criminal past

Kevin Rudolph appeared in court Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man with a lengthy criminal history in Wake County has been arrested and charged with human trafficking of a minor.

Kevin Rudolph, 23, of the 500 block of New Bern Avenue, was charged on Dec. 28, 2018, with one count of human trafficking of a child, one count of sexual servitude of a child and one count of promoting prostitution.

A spokesperson with Raleigh police said that the victim of the trafficking was indeed a minor and that Rudolph and the victim were not related.

Rudolph was arrested in the 3000 block of Greensdairy Road.

Police said they found Rudolph at a Motel 6 near Capital Boulevard and the Beltline on Dec. 28. With him was a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing by her guardian a week earlier.

According to court documents and investigators, there was no evidence the child had been kidnapped, but police said they believe she was prostituted by Rudolph.

Rudolph is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. It was not clear whether he had the gun at the motel.

He is being held in the Wake County Jail without bond.

Rudolph faces decades in prison if he is convicted. One charge alone of human trafficking of a child victim carries a maximum sentence of more than 30 years.

This is Rudolph's ninth arrest in Wake County. He is already on probation for robbery.

Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child

