A Raleigh man faces charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest following an incident at Crabtree Valley Mall.Timothy Johnson, 55, was arrested after a witness contacted security when she saw an apparently intoxicated man trying to get to a bathroom, according to Crabtree Valley Mall officials.The incident occurred down a hallway near a common area that was occupied with adults and children, according to the warrant.Officers arrived and said Johnson refused to cooperate with them when they tried to arrest him.Johnson was eventually handcuffed and taken to jail. He's due in court in April.