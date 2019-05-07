death investigation

Raleigh man charged with murder after police find body in car outside Denny's

Raleigh police have arrested and charged a man after a body was found inside a car Sunday morning outside of Denny's.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested and charged a man after a body was found inside a car Sunday morning outside of Denny's.

Police said 19-year-old Samojeh Lamont Miley has been charged with murder in connection to the case.

Thirty-four-year-old Keonte Gause was found inside a car just after 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road, according to authorities.

ABC11 crews on the scene said the car was parked at a Denny's.



A photo of the two witnesses. They are pictured together on the right.



Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
