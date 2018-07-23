A Raleigh man is being held on $5 million bond after police say he raped a child over a four year period, beginning in 2011.Paul Lee Dwyer, 52, is facing several charges of statutory rape as well as indecent liberties with a child.According to the arrest warrants, the offenses started in February of 2011 and ended in December of 2015.The child was 13 years old when the offenses began.Dwyer is being held on $5 million bond. If released, he is ordered to stay away from the victim.