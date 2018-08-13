Raleigh man charged with taking 'upskirt' pictures at Trader Joe's

Robert Ross Agriopoulos

A Raleigh man is accused of taking what is commonly referred to as an "upskirt" photo under a woman's dress at the Trader Joe's in North Raleigh.Police have charged Robert Ross Agriopoulos, 25, with secret peeping.According to his arrest warrant, the crime happened on July 20 at the Trader Joe's on Wake Forest Road.A Raleigh Police Department spokesperson said Agriopoulos took pictures underneath the skirt of a 30-year-old woman.ABC 11 went to the suspect's home in North Raleigh to ask for a comment.He opened the door but then quickly shut it when a reporter identified himself.The charge against him is a misdemeanor so his bond is only $1,000, which he posted.Court documents indicated he is restricted from contacting the victim or returning to the Trader Joe's store.Agriopoulos is due in court on August 30.