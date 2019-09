SURFSIDE BEACH, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A 52-year-old man from Raleigh died in a possible drowning over the weekend. WPDE reports Shawn Hamlet died at South Strand Hospital Sunday afternoon after a possible drowning in Surfside Beach. The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident that happened at a pool at Myrtle Beach Resort.An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.