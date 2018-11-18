Raleigh man held under $2M bond after sexually assaulting child for 7 years

Cesar Bernal-Arellanes

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A 35-year-old Raleigh man is facing charges after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child for seven years, according to arrest warrants.

The man, identified as Cesar Bernal-Arellanes, of 2120 Larson Drive, is charged with statutory rape of a child older than age six and indecent liberties with a child.

Currently, he is in jail under a $2 million bond.

Raleigh police allege Bernal-Arellanes violated the child over a seven year period between 2004 - 2011.

According to the warrants, the victim was 13 when the alleged suspect engaged the victim in sexual intercourse.

Bernal-Arellanes will appear in court Monday.
