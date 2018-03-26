RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday, a Raleigh man was found guilty of killing his wife and daughter and posting gory pictures of the murders on Facebook.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Monday, a Raleigh man was found guilty of killing his wife and daughter and posting gory pictures of the murders on Facebook.

Elhadji Diop was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with his then 40-year-old wife, Aminata Drame and second-degree murder in the case of his 2-year-old daughter, Fatim Diop.

The crime took place inside of a home in the 5900 block of Farm Gate Road in April 2016.

During closing arguments on Friday, the prosecution said Drame endured extreme blunt force trauma and that the Fatim was smothered during a violent fight.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Think about a small child being crunched under struggling adults, surely crying out and yet the defendant persists in that struggle," said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Records show Diop attacked his wife in the kitchen and their 2-year-old daughter tried to break up the fight.

After killing the pair, he posted the pictures on Facebook.

The post was captioned "Look what God did 2 me. A beautiful family gone."

READ MORE: No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook

Diop is facing life in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercrimedouble murderraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News