Raleigh man hit and killed as police chased armed burglary suspect in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man was hit and killed while deputies were chasing an armed burglary suspect in Wilmington. That suspect is now facing murder charges.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to an armed robbery call at a Wilmington Walmart when the chase started.

That getaway car rammed a deputy's cruiser before crashing into a Jeep Wrangler, ejecting the Jeep's driver, Shane Evans, of Raleigh.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 40-year-old Thomas Willoughby Jr., who is facing a long list of charges including murder.

Willoughby's passenger, 38-year-old Amy Miles was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and will be charged with aiding and abetting, DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
