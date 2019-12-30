Raleigh man hit, killed by car while walking on I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-40 westbound on Sunday night.

The incident happened along I-40 westbound just east of South Saunders St. just before 9 p.m.

Police said Carl Stephenson illegally crossed the interstate and was struck by a car. He died as a result of his injuries.

Officers closed I-40 westbound down to one lane while the investigation was underway.

