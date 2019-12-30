Raleigh man hit, killed by car while walking on I-40

The incident happened along I-40 westbound just east of South Saunders St. just before 9 p.m.
Police said Carl Stephenson illegally crossed the interstate and was struck by a car. He died as a result of his injuries.
Officers closed I-40 westbound down to one lane while the investigation was underway.
BREAKING: Man dead. Hit and killed while crossing I-40 westbound in Raleigh, NC. @raleighpolice say they don’t anticipate charging the driver. The man’s body is still on the pavement and has not been identified. Traffic reduced to one lane. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/lVSmMtuukP— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 30, 2019