Raleigh man hit, killed by car while walking on I-40

BREAKING: Man dead. Hit and killed while crossing I-40 westbound in Raleigh, NC. @raleighpolice say they don’t anticipate charging the driver. The man’s body is still on the pavement and has not been identified. Traffic reduced to one lane. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/lVSmMtuukP — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 30, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-40 westbound on Sunday night.The incident happened along I-40 westbound just east of South Saunders St. just before 9 p.m.Police said Carl Stephenson illegally crossed the interstate and was struck by a car. He died as a result of his injuries.Officers closed I-40 westbound down to one lane while the investigation was underway.