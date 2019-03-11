Raleigh man sends warning after becoming victim in counterfeit ticket scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the suspect in the counterfeit ticket scam was being taken from jail to court, one of his victims spoke to ABC 11.
The Raleigh man, who didn't want to be identified, said he often buys tickets online to local events through Craigslist to save money.
He said he bought two tickets to the Jan. 28 Metallica concert at the PNC Arena.
When he and his wife showed up for the show they cleared security and then received an unwelcome surprise.
"They tried to scan our tickets and it just wouldn't work," he said. When the victim saw the mugshot for 30-year-old Timothy Sumer, he said it looked like the man he met at North Hills to purchase the two tickets from, for $280.
Sumer faced a judge for the first time on Monday on 19 charges each of obtaining property by false pretense and criminal use of a counterfeit trademark.
"Seemed like a nice person who's smiling. He seemed trustworthy," the victim said. "He was like, 'Hey, here is your tickets. I'll even give the receipt so you'll feel comfortable. You know, I'm just going to be out of town. I can't make the show.' He seemed like a pretty stand-up guy you know. I didn't get any weird gut feeling."
When he and his wife walked away from the line he said he noticed others talking to police about being scammed.
"We definitely weren't the only ones. We gave a statement," the victim said. He was glad to hear that an arrest had been made.
He said in the back of his head he knew buying tickets from someone posting on an online message board could be risky. "It doesn't mean that the people that do these things should get away with it. So it's good that there's justice I guess being at least talked about here."
He hopes the attention the scam is getting will be a cautionary tale for others. "I'd hate to see people get ripped off especially if it's something they're kind of splurging for outside a budget to have fun with your family, that kind of thing."
Police suggest that anyone who purchases anything from an online seller should meet the seller at a local police department.
If they are unwilling to do that, they are probably not legitimate.
Another option is to meet at the venue when the box office is open so you can ask someone there to scan the ticket to see if it's fake before you buy it.
