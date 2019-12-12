Raleigh man shot in overnight home invasion: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is recovering from being shot in a home invasion overnight.

Gunfire was reported just before midnight at a home on East Millbrook Road just east of Six Forks Road.

The man, who was not identified, is expected to be okay. He's recovering at WakeMed.

Police say there were other people inside the home at the time. Authorities were on the scene investigating for several hours.

Police say there have been no arrests and there are no people of interest so far.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this developing story.
