Raleigh man who landed helicopter at SAS now faces new charges

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --The Raleigh man accused of impersonating a three-star general is now facing a new round of criminal charges.
Christian Desgroux, 57, is now accused of making a false bomb threat and impersonating a police officer.
Arrest records show the incident happened late last month.
Desgroux was previously convicted of chartering a helicopter and landing it on the campus of SAS in Cary -- in an attempt to impress a woman.
Desgroux, a native of Chile, spoke to ABC11 last month, saying he just wanted to clear his name.