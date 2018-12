Raleigh man who landed helicopter at SAS now faces new charges

The Raleigh man accused of impersonating a three-star general is now facing a new round of criminal charges.Christian Desgroux, 57, is now accused of making a false bomb threat and impersonating a police officer.Arrest records show the incident happened late last month.Desgroux was previously convicted of chartering a helicopter and landing it on the campus of SAS in Cary -- in an attempt to impress a woman.Desgroux, a native of Chile, spoke to ABC11 last month , saying he just wanted to clear his name.