Raleigh man who landed helicopter at SAS now faces new charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Christian Desgroux is facing more charges.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Raleigh man accused of impersonating a three-star general is now facing a new round of criminal charges.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Christian Desgroux, 57, is now accused of making a false bomb threat and impersonating a police officer.

Arrest records show the incident happened late last month.

RELATED: Raleigh man charged with impersonating Army officer, landing helicopter at SAS

Desgroux was previously convicted of chartering a helicopter and landing it on the campus of SAS in Cary -- in an attempt to impress a woman.

Desgroux, a native of Chile, spoke to ABC11 last month, saying he just wanted to clear his name.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wake county newsSAShelicopterpolice impersonatorbomb threatfalse reportRaleighCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man charged for posing as Army officer, landing helicopter at SAS
Top Stories
Man shot, set on fire in Durham may have been ambushed by drug dealers
Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
Woman's disappearance in Johnston County considered 'suspicious'
Cary pothole to blame for teen's crash
New charges filed against trooper already charged with assault in Kyron Hinton's arrest
NCCU turns to former player to be next football coach
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania her life, DA says
More than 100 UNC student-athletes sign petition against Silent Sam
Show More
UNC Rex Hospital opens pantry to provide patients in need with meals
Roxboro family loses everything in fire weeks before Christmas
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
Wake County substitute teacher charged with slapping child
NCAA upholds decision to vacate wins in multiple sports for NCCU
More News