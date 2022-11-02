Raleigh offers support resources in response to October mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh has a website dedicated to helping the victims, their families, and others receive emotional and mental health support after October's mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood.

The resources include a safe space set up for the Hedingham community, and on-site victim assistance as part of neighborhood and employee support.

The FBI Victim Services provided on-site victim assistance in October at Marsh Creek Community Center where residents connected with services such as victim assistance funds and mental health counselors.

"We also have victim advocates with the Raleigh Police Department who have conducted needs assessments for the families, and are working directly with them to address those needs," the City of Raleigh said.

The organizations listed on the website, such as Alliance Health and NC Victim Assistance Network are additional resources that will remain available to the community, according to the city. There's also confidential help for employees experiencing mental health challenges in the aftermath.

For Robert Steele, the fiancé of Mary Marshall, one of the victims in the mass shooting, a notable source of support has been from neighbors.

"People have put together meal trains and are delivering food," Steele said. "I'm getting invitations to block parties and Halloween parties and events. It's been amazing, Hedingham's really pulling together because of this. It's been really good and really helpful for me to have that much support."

Steele praised the efforts of the City of Raleigh's Community Engagement Department but overall, called the city's support a "hit or miss," echoing what he said at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

"There's more that could've been done, and should've been done before this tragedy occurred," Steele said. "But now that it has occurred and those of us who have lost someone are in this position ... I don't think anybody else should be feeling the way that I'm feeling. If there's something the city can be doing, like an emergency alert system, it needs to be done, along with other things, but that's a good first step."