Raleigh mom, child injured when own SUV rolls backward

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A mother and child were injured Tuesday in what appeared to be a freak accident with their own vehicle, Raleigh Police said.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Brockton Drive. Police told ABC11 that the SUV was in park with both drivers-side doors open when the woman reached in to turn the key in the ignition.

Somehow, the vehicle began to move backward and struck the woman, who fell, hitting her head. The child was run over.

Both were taken to WakeMed with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
