Raleigh mom hit by stray bullet on Mother's Day thankful it wasn't worse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person shot in the leg at a Raleigh convenience store on Mother's Day was an innocent bystander -- and a mother.That new information was revealed in newly released search warrants.A Raleigh police investigator wrote in the affidavit that the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras outside the Circle K store at the intersection of Poole and Sunnybrook Roads.The video is said to show a man getting into an argument with three other men as he is leaving the store around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.The man can be seen, according to the affidavit, going into another man's car, pulling out a gun and firing at the men.None of them were hit. But a woman walking from the gas pumps into the store was."I heard shots and then I just felt something hot in my leg. And I ran inside the gas station and the girl locked the door I believe behind me. And she turns and she looks at me and she's like, 'Oh, my God. Your leg is bleeding.' I had white pants on so it was like blood was everywhere," said the victim, who didn't want to be identified.That netted her an unexpected Mother's Day visit."I saw my oldest son. He came to the hospital to pick me up," she told ABC11.She said she was hit three times by bullet fragments - once in each ankle and in the thigh. She now has nerve damage and a painful recovery."There's other ways to solve things other than violence. You know, talk about it. It's just innocent people get hurt because you're not thinking, you know? You think first and react later," she said.Police said getting caught shooting the gun on camera wasn't the only mistake made by the man they arrested four days later.In a second search warrant, the investigator wrote that after Brandon Ortiz was booked into jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury he made a phone call from jail.The investigator said Ortiz used street slang to ask a man to go in his car, get the gun, and throw it in the woods.The victim hopes that will help put him behind bars saying, "If he serves time, he needs to serve time. I mean time can't bring back the nerves in my leg. Time can't, you know, heal my children from being upset. They could have lost their mom."But the close call has given her a new lease on a life she could have easily lost."It could have been a lot worse," she said. "God is good."