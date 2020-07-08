Raleigh mom says 2 men wearing MAGA hats pulled gun on her and teen daughter

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman said two men wearing 'Make America Great Again' hats threatened the life of her and her 15-year-old daughter this week.Zariel Balogun told ABC11 she had just loaded groceries in her car and was leaving BJ's parking lot Monday when a black pickup truck came up behind her and started revving up the engine. She said the driver tried to cut her off.Balogun made it onto Capital Boulevard and there, she said things escalated at a stoplight.She said the truck driver drove up next to her, rolled down the window and pulled out a weapon."He pointed (the gun) at me and my 15-year-old daughter that was in the passenger side seat, and I told him to put his gun away cause he wasn't going to shoot anyone. When I said that, it kind of made him mad. He started saying 'Oh they're not scared of guns. They're ghetto, black b****s. He immediately turned his hat around and said 'This is exactly why we need to Make America Great Again because of these ghetto black b****s,'" Balogun recalled.She said she filed a police report. ABC11 reached out to law enforcement Tuesday night but has not received a response."It was unnecessary," she said. "It's an intimidation tactic and it's being done on a regular basis."Balogun will hold a press conference Wednesday morning at 10 with members of the advocacy groups Emancipate NC and the North Carolina Black Alliance. ABC11 will be at the press conference and will update this story as more details are revealed.