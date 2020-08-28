'You absolutely terrify me:' Victims face Raleigh Montessori School teacher as he pleads guilty to statutory rape

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A former Raleigh teacher pleaded guilty on Friday to a number of charges including statutory rape and will now spend a minimum of 17 years in prison.

In court, his victims had the courage to face him.

"You absolutely terrify me. I've realized I have no idea who you are. I probably never did," one of the victims, who is now an adult, said on the stand.

Nicholas Smith, a Montessori School of Raleigh teacher, listened as she explained her hurt and devastation. The two had a sexual relationship that started when she was just 13 years old. The alleged offenses happened between August of 2011 and June of 2012.

"When you said I was the only one you had done this with I believed you. So much so I left my sisters in harms way," she said.

Her sister was groped by Smith on a school field trip and in court she spoke directly to him.

"You destructed parts of me that will never be able to fully heal," she said.

The teacher, who was arrested in November of 2017, pleaded guilty to a number of charges including statutory rape.

Smith taught at the school for 12 years and was the math director at the middle and upper school.

The Montessori School of Raleigh said it became aware of Smith's relationship with the students after both girls told one another of their regular encounters with Smith and went to school administrators. After that, a school counselor contacted Child Protective Services.

Smith cried as he read a written apology to his victims.

"I'm so sorry that I caused you two so much suffering. From the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry," Smith said.

Because Smith took a plea deal, he will serve a minimum sentence of 20 years with credit for the 3 years he's already spent in prison.

"This family over here has showed you mercy because if it weren't for them you would spend the rest of your life behind bars," said Judge Graham Shirley.

Along with Smith's sentence, he will also have a no-contact order with his victims and have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrapeteacher arrestedsexual misconductsex abuse
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downtown Raleigh roads closed ahead of planned march
Family calls for BB gun legislation after deadly police shooting
LIVE: Thousands set to march in DC for policing reforms
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh next week
COVID-19 LATEST: 42% of cases in Orange Co. are in 18-24 age group
Former art director celebrates 107th birthday
Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday and Saturday nights
Show More
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Hurricane Laura's leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana
WCPSS to consider implementing COVID-19 dashboard
Ronnie Long is free, 44 years after wrongful conviction
Former Jerry Falwell Jr. business partner said he 'lived through hell'
More TOP STORIES News