Demonstrators rally in Moore Square in downtown Raleigh in support of Palestine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large pro-Palestinian demonstration was held in downtown Raleigh. Hundreds of supporters gathered In Moore Square before marching through the capital city.

The demonstration that was organized Saturday drew a large crowd Sunday afternoon. It comes as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its second week -- with many demonstrators at Sunday's rally calling for a cease fire and criticizing the treatment of Palestinian civilians.

Since the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians last week the Israeli military has been shelling Gaza, killing an estimated 2,600 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Israeli officials, meanwhile, say over 1,300 of their civilians have been killed in the last week.

Sunday's event was a diverse gathering both in the makeup of those who attended, and in the structure. There were several speakers addressing a large group on the Moore Square lawn, but also circles of people in Muslim prayer, and breakoff groups of people in conversation.