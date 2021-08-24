2 charged in shooting death of man near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a man just east of downtown earlier this month.

On Tuesday, police said Raymond Arrington, 30, has been charged with murder. Britney Johnson, 32, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Officers responded to a shooting call the evening of Aug. 8, in the 1200 block of Boyer Street. They found 30-year-old Robert Earl Taylor suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Taylor was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

