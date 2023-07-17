75-year-old Raleigh man charged with murder in stabbing death of 58-year-old woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a Raleigh stabbing.

At 11:24 p.m., officers responded to Laodicea Drive for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived they found a woman with severe injuries from being stabbed. She later died.

The preliminary investigation showed that, Wanda Anderson, 58, and the suspect, Ralph Pope, Jr., 75, were in a fight where Pope Jr. stabbed Anderson, according to police.

Ralph Pope Jr., 75, is now facing a murder charge.

He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to call Crimestoppers 919-996-1193.