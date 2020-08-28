Roads being closed in downtown Raleigh ahead of planned march and citywide curfew

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that the entire city would be under curfew on Friday and Saturday night.
The curfew runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night, but the the following roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed all weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday:
- Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
- Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
- Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to "march for Jacob Blake" as well as those killed by Raleigh police. The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Friday.
