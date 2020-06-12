2 found dead in parking lot at Wakefield Crossings shopping center in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investing after two people were found dead in a parking lot near a Food Lion off Falls of Neuse Road.
The people were found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot at Wakefield Crossings shopping center on Thursday morning, according to police.
Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
